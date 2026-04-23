Noblesville to unveil new playground at Seminary Park

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — A new playground will open next month at Seminary Park near downtown Noblesville, the Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Tom and Soni Sheehan, through the Timothy J. Sheehan Memorial Endowment Fund, made a donation to create the playground in partnership with the Noblesville Parks Foundation.

A ribbon-cutting was scheduled for 9 a.m. May 14 at the park, 350 S. 10th St. The 1.5-acre park may be best known for its gazebo and for hosting the Indiana Peony Festival to honor the state flower.

The release said the playground’s inclusive equipment reflects the Sheehans’ dedication to serving Hamilton County residents and bringing families together. The release did not say how much the Sheehans donated toward the playgrounds’ creation.

Seminary Park, established in 1983, was once home to the County Seminary, the city’s first schoolhouse built in 1844, and later the Second Ward School, which served students for more than a century until 1969.