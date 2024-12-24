Nonprofit helps provide certification and doulas for expecting mothers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana still has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, according to state data and research by IU.

"Being pregnant in Indiana is not the safest feeling, but also, being a black woman, our outcomes are even worse, disproportionately worse," said Dr. Nicole Carey.

Dr. Carey is a mother of five. She said because Indiana is one of the top three states with the highest maternal mortality rates, she decided to explore having a doula for her last two pregnancies.

"I wanted a little bit of extra support. And when I tell you, my doula was an advocate, that is an understatement," she said.

She said a doula is an advocate for the mother and can specialize in birth or postpartum support. Her doula helped her and her husband with yoga and ways to make her pregnancy easier.

"A doula is many things. A doula can be a support during pregnancy, during the postpartum period, and during the end of life. That was something I learned when I took this role, that it's not just during the prenatal period, but really someone to support physically, emotionally, and as an advocate," said Dr. Carey.

IDOH data shows, 80 pregnant women and postpartum died in Indiana in 2021, with black women more at risk.

Contributing factors to high maternal mortality rates include access to services with some counties lacking a hospital, quality of care, and "maternity care deserts" — a shortage of OB/GYNs.

"It's insanity to do the same thing over and over again, and this statistic around maternal mortality has been an issue in our community for decades, so we have to change the way that we see how we take care of each other, and we have to change the way that we approach wellness," said Dr. Carey.

Dr. Carey decided to create the nonprofit "Just Community" to help others going through pregnancy or postpartum, using her doula as inspiration.

"The research also tells us that having a doula lowers cesarean rates. It changes the outcomes that we're seeing," said Dr. Carey. "So, it's not just a good feeling, it's actually something that research is supporting and is a really important part of lowering that maternal mortality and infant mortality."

Bridging that gap is something Sissy Stevenson feels is encouraging.

"When I went to the hospital, it was scary. It was very, very scary to me," she said.

When she had her son, Brandon, she felt there weren't enough resources to prepare mothers.

"After you push, they just go on to the next, they aren't personable," she said. "I think you need to be more educated on where you're going to have your baby. Make sure you chose the right places. Do your homework, not only just for the hospitals but just in general."

"Just Community" is currently providing doula services and certification for new doulas.