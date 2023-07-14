Nonprofits host community dinner to help address food insecurity in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday night, community members on the far east side came together to share dinner at the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE).

"Oh my gosh, it's everything," Ledeja France, who works in the area, said.

Hatch for Hunger partnered with CAFE to put on their first community dinner. Hatch for Hunger is a nonprofit that works to deliver fresh protein to food insecure areas.

"We're really just trying to feed the community, bring everybody out and bring everybody together," Hatch for Hunger intern Jayden Turner said.

Turner, who is originally from North Carolina, has been working on Thursday night's dinner as a part of his internship.

"I'm from a town of 500 people, so I don't really know about any of this, but coming here and hearing about food insecurity and people not being able to eat is really big," Turner said.

According to the Indianapolis Community Food Access Coalition, Indianapolis is one of the worst cities in America when it comes to access to fresh food. It's especially seen on the far east side.

"This is one of the biggest food deserts in the nation. 85,000 people living in a three-mile radius with no grocery stores," Turner said.

France says those who live in the area that want to go grocery shopping need to drive "at least 15 minutes."

"You might have to go all the way to Keystone or Emerson. That's a drive. A lot of our families are not driving or they don't have the ability to get on the bus, so that makes it more difficult for them," France said.

CAFE and Hatch for Hunger says part of fixing the problem comes with raising awareness.

"We're here to advocate for our community and our residents, and provide support and resources but also have a good time while doing so," Kendra Nowell, CEO of CAFE, said.

The event also had a raffle, activities for kids and speakers to talk about financial literacy and nutrition.

Hatch for Hunger and CAFE are also working together to set up community coolers at apartment complexes and community centers on the far east side that will provide access to fresh food.

If you would like to donate you can contact both organizations directly. The number for CAFE is 317-890-3288.