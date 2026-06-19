Nonstop service begins from IND airport to Connecticut, North Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Passengers and airline leaders on Thursday said more nonstop options mean fewer logistical problems.

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines on Thursday flew its first flights to New Haven, Conn., and to Concord, N.C. WRTV was the only Indianapolis news organization aboard the inaugural flight to New Haven.

Ahead of the flight, Indianapolis International Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said Avelo’s new destinations mean airlines now offer nonstop service to a total of 57 destinations from the airport. He said the airport bases its destination decisions on demand both from passengers and from the business community.

"You hop on the airplane, you’re guaranteed you’re going to get to your destination," he said. "But it also is a business necessity because it’s cutting hours out of your travel, which increases the productivity of the person flying."

Passengers on the inaugural flight said having nonstop service means fewer things that can go wrong on their trips. Daniel Kihm said he was looking forward to a long weekend in New Haven with his family, visiting friends and taking in the Yale campus.

"Part of traveling is always work, just dealing with connections, and recently, I know there've been a lot of airlines that have struggled with baggage and other issues," he said. "And so, having a direct flight is incredible, and it makes it so much easier."

Avelo spokesperson Courtney Goff said the airline tries to provide service to smaller, less busy airports that are close to major metro markets. For example, New Haven’s airport is small, but it’s a short drive from New York City, giving passengers an alternative to JFK or LaGuardia. Concord is a suburb of Charlotte and its Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Airline demand is largely flat. About 84,800 passengers boarded commercial flights in March, according to the Department of Transportation, compared to a little more than 84,000 one year earlier. About 6,000 fewer passengers boarded flights for the twelve-month period from April of 2025 to March of 2026 than during the period between April of 2024 and March of 2025. Rodriguez said that matches his own observations.

Airline fares are also up slightly. The average price of a flight originating from Indianapolis rose from $406.27 in the final quarter of 2024 to $417.85 in the last quarter of 2025.

Avelo will offer flights to New Haven on Thursdays and Sundays. Rodriguez said announcements of further nonstop destinations from Indianapolis later this year are possible.