North Central High School principal placed on leave, search for new principal continues

INDIANAPOLIS — North Central High School (NCHS) has released a statement to staff and families regarding the school's principal that has been placed on a leave of absence.

The statement says that Mr. Branigan was placed on leave "after allegations involving verbal misconduct and failure to implement District protocols regarding a student discipline matter."

According to NCHS, Mr. Branigan will be on paid administrative leave until the completion of an investigating with an outside counsel.

They state that additional information will not be provided until the investigation is completed.

As of today, it is clear at this stage of the HR process that this leave will be extended. Therefore, we wanted to share more details regarding the leave. Mr. Branigan was placed on leave and the District commenced an investigation immediately upon receiving allegations involving verbal misconduct and failure to implement District protocols regarding a student discipline matter. As of today, Mr. Branigan is still on paid administrative leave pending the completion of a comprehensive investigation with outside counsel which is not yet completed. Out of respect for the process and to abide by legal guidelines, additional information will not be provided until it is completed.



The Washington Township School District will hold a public school board meeting on Wednesday to vote on the approval of an interim principal.

The school says a permanent replacement for a principal began in December and will continue through April, where over 100 stakeholders will participate in 4 rounds of interviews.

They plan to announce a new principal before the end of the school year.

"We understand that during a process such as this, staff and families may feel in the dark, but please know that we are following proper procedures and protocols to protect the integrity of the investigative process. Although perhaps frustrating, we must honor the investigative process and adhere to legal requirements," NCHS said.

