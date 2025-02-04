North Central High School teacher injured while trying to break up fight between 2 students

INDIANAPOLIS — A teacher at North Central High School in Indianapolis was injured while trying to break up a fight between two students on Tuesday.

An email was sent to North Central High School parents to inform them a physical altercation occurred between two students and a staff member intervened to try to de-escalate the situation but was injured.

Officials say the teacher is receiving medical treatment for the injuries and the students involved will “face appropriate consequences” in line with the school’s student code of conduct.

“Please know that maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students and staff is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to address this situation,” North Central High School said.

The full email sent to parents is as follows: