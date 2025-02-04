North Central High School teacher injured while trying to break up fight between 2 students

INDIANAPOLIS — A teacher at North Central High School in Indianapolis was injured while trying to break up a fight between two students on Tuesday.
An email was sent to North Central High School parents to inform them a physical altercation occurred between two students and a staff member intervened to try to de-escalate the situation but was injured.
Officials say the teacher is receiving medical treatment for the injuries and the students involved will “face appropriate consequences” in line with the school’s student code of conduct.
“Please know that maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students and staff is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to address this situation,” North Central High School said.
The full email sent to parents is as follows:
Dear NC Parents/Guardians,
I am writing to inform you of an incident that occurred at our school today involving a physical altercation between two students in a hallway. All emergency protocols were immediately followed. Unfortunately, this incident was witnessed by multiple students, and a staff member who intervened to de-escalate the situation sustained an injury during the process and they are seeking medical support.
Both students involved in the incident will face appropriate consequences in line with our school’s student code of conduct. Please know that maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students and staff is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to address this situation.
We continue to emphasize the importance of students following directions and adhering to our school rules to ensure the safety and success of everyone in our community.
As a reminder, it is the shared responsibility of students, staff, and families to ensure that our school continues to be a safe place to grow and learn. WTS fosters a See Something, Say Something culture, as we know our students hear about potential disruptions and incidents prior to administration in many cases; thus, we ask you to continue to encourage your student to report potential unsafe situations they may hear about or see happening to any NCHS staff member or through ourMSDWT Anonymous Tip Line.Resources and additional support information are available on theMSDWT Safety & Security page.
Thank you for your continued support. Safety remains our top priority.