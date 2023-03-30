North Split lane shifts planned for Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS — This morning, INDOT announced a major traffic shift scheduled for Thursday night at the North Split.

Starting at 9 p.m. tonight, crews plan to move barrels and barriers to shift traffic off a bridge and onto new pavement as the project progresses.

After this shift is complete, the northbound Rural Street ramp to westbound Interstate 70 will reopen.

However, the southbound Keystone Avenue ramp to westbound I-70 will remain closed.

As drivers travel into the city on westbound I-70 from the east side through the north split they will be faced with these options:

