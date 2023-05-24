Watch Now
Northbound exit off I-69 to Morton Avenue in Martinsville closed due to overturned semi on exit ramp

Posted at 4:55 PM, May 24, 2023
MARTINSVILLE — The northbound exit off I-69 to Morton Avenue in Martinsville will be closed for the next several hours due to an overturned semi on the exit ramp.

Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch received a 911 call of a reported inverted semi on the I-69 northbound exit to Morton Avenue at 2:23 p.m.

According to the Martinsville Fire Department, there were no injuries.

The roadway will remain closed until I-70 towing recovers the semi and trailer.

There is no further information on the incidents leading up to the crash.

