Northeast side crash leaves motorcyclist dead

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of E. 79th Street and Fall Creek Road just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle and a motorcyclist who had collided. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

