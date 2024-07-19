Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Northeast side crash leaves motorcyclist dead

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jul 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of E. 79th Street and Fall Creek Road just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle and a motorcyclist who had collided. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines

Latest Headlines | July 18, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.