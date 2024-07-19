Northeast side crash leaves motorcyclist dead

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of E. 79th Street and Fall Creek Road just before 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle and a motorcyclist who had collided. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD says the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
