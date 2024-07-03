Indy bridal shop closes unexpectedly leaving brides-to-be with questions

INDIANAPOLIS— Gretchen’s Bridal Gallery located on 82nd Street has its lights off and door locked this evening.

A sign on the door says the landlord has taken possession of the space. Inside, dresses are still hanging up.

WRTV

Now, brides-to-be are left with questions. One customer tells WRTV she found her dream dress at Gretchen's in May and received no notice of a closure.

“Today I was like, 'Man I haven't heard anything from them about any pickup time. My dress wasn’t supposed to come until November but I was like it’s still weird they haven't contacted me," Emma Randall said. "And so I get on Google and I look up Gretchen's and it says temporarily closed, so I thought maybe they're just closed for Fourth of July, maybe it's a coincidence. So I go on their website and everything is just deleted and my heart sank to my stomach.”

Provided

Emma says her wedding is not until August of 2025 but she’s upset to be out of the money and the dress she was in love with.

A neighboring business told WRTV that Saturday was the bridal shop’s last day in business.

Grethen’s website is out of service. WRTV tried to call the store but the phone number is no longer working.

We also reached out to the landlord but have not heard back yet.

The Wedding Studios, located in Carmel and Greenwood, say they are available to any bride that needs help.

They can be reached at 317.515.8294 or by email at adrienne@theweddingstudios.net.