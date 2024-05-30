Northwest portion of Monument Circle car free as ‘SPARK on the Circle’ returns for its second season

INDIANAPOLIS — SPARK on the Circle is gearing up for its second season in downtown Indianapolis.

On Thursday, crews set up ahead of the official opening on Saturday. The northwest part of Monument Circle is closed to traffic and has been transformed into a park.

WRTV

SPARK on the Circle features seating, spots for local food vendors, games and entertainment.

The project, a partnership between Downtown Indy, Inc., Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD) and Big Car Collaborate, will be open daily from June 1 - Nov. 3.

WRTV

“We talk about downtown being a neighborhood but an amenity like this really puts that on display,” Taylor Schaffer, President and CEO of Downtown Indy Inc., said. “You see families utilizing this space and it becomes clear downtown isn’t just a place for commerce or events, but a place for community.”

WRTV

Officials say in its 2023 season, the park-like environment welcomed over 78,000 visitors.