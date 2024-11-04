Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Northwest side crash kills 1, sends 3 others to hospital

Paramedic symbol and phone number emergency truck
J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Paramedic symbol and phone number emergency truck
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on Indy's northwest side left one person dead and sent three others, including a child, to the hospital Sunday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to W. 51st Street and N. Michigan Road on a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Police said preliminary information suggests one vehicle was traveling northbound, turning to go west when it was struck by a car going southbound.

The two drivers were transported to a hospital, awake and breathing. A child was also taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Unfortunately, one passenger was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.