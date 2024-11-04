Northwest side crash kills 1, sends 3 others to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on Indy's northwest side left one person dead and sent three others, including a child, to the hospital Sunday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to W. 51st Street and N. Michigan Road on a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Police said preliminary information suggests one vehicle was traveling northbound, turning to go west when it was struck by a car going southbound.

The two drivers were transported to a hospital, awake and breathing. A child was also taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Unfortunately, one passenger was pronounced deceased.