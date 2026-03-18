Notre Dame to offer free tuition for families earning under $150,000

NOTRE DAME — A Notre Dame education is about to get a lot more affordable for thousands of families.

The University of Notre Dame announced that beginning in the 2026-27 academic year, families with annual incomes below $150,000 will receive need-based financial aid that fully covers tuition. Families earning under $200,000 will have half their tuition covered.

For lower-income families, the university is going even further. Most students from households earning under $60,000 will receive aid that covers tuition, fees, housing and food.

The announcement is an expansion of Notre Dame's Pathways to Notre Dame initiative, which was launched in September 2024 when the university committed to being need-blind and loan-free for all students, both domestic and international.

"In order to be the community of learning we are called to be, cost must never be a barrier," said Father Dowd, university president. "By expanding the Pathways to Notre Dame program with this announcement, we continue to make strides to make a Notre Dame education more affordable."

Notre Dame says it will continue to meet 100% of demonstrated financial need for all admitted students. Over the next four years, the university's undergraduate financial aid commitment is expected to exceed $1 billion.

