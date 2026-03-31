Novo Nordisk to cut 400 jobs at Bloomington facility

BLOOMINGTON — Novo Nordisk will eliminate about 400 positions at its Bloomington facility in early May, the company announced.

The pharmaceutical company will retain approximately 1,400 employees at the site following the workforce reduction.

The company said it remains committed to the Bloomington location as part of its U.S. manufacturing network.

Novo Nordisk manufactures diabetes and obesity medications including Ozempic and Wegovy.

The company said it will provide severance, outplacement assistance and transition support to affected workers.

"We are deeply grateful to every impacted colleague and are committed to treating them with respect and dignity through this process," the company said.

Novo Nordisk said it continues to invest in the Bloomington site despite the layoffs.

The company did not specify which positions would be eliminated or provide a timeline beyond early May.

Full company statement: