NRA convention to return to Indianapolis in 2029 and 2031

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Rifle Association will bring its U.S. convention back to Indianapolis in 2029 and 2031, its officials announced Monday, hoping to attract more than 70,000 people for each of the events.

The convention was at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center in April 2014, April 2019 and April 2023.

NRA officials joined Gov. Mike Braun for the Monday afternoon announcement at the Indiana Statehouse.

The 2026 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, held April 16-19 in Houston, drew more than 50,000 people to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The 2025 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in April 2025 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, attracted more than 70,000 people.