"Nunsense" is habit forming for the Actors Theatre of Indiana

CARMEL — The show is now in its fifth decade of having the habit of entertaining the masses. With the original production and numerous sequels still circulating, Dan Goggins' masterpiece "Nunsense" shows no signs of crossing over into the musical afterlife.

"It is a blast," exclaimed Karen Sheridan, who is serving as guest director for the production of "Nunsense" that opens the 2022-23 season for the Actors Theatre of Indiana this week. "It brings together comedy and Vaudeville timing, and it's all around a community of nuns. It's funny, but it's respectful and it's really heartwarming."

"Nunsense" premiered off-Broadway in 1985, and it is now the second-longest running off-Broadway show of all time. Some of the biggest stars in entertainment have appeared in Nunsense over the years... Rue McClanahan, Cindy Williams, Dody Goodman, Phyllis Diller and Greg Louganis (yes, the greatest diver of all time) to name a few. The Actors Theatre cast comes from around the country, with a Hoosier — Suzanne Stark — leading the stage convent as Reverend Mother.

The story centers around the Little Sisters of Hoboken, the ridiculous reason they need to hold an emergency fundraiser and the travails of a nun who lost her memory — Sister Mary Amnesia — after she was hit in the head with a crucifix. "It is very touching about how callings of any kind can take you in the most unexpected ways," Sheridan says. "I sit in the rehearsal hall every day and I'm laughing out loud, but at the same time, I'm wiping tears away a couple of times during the show."

"Nunsense" runs on select dates Sept. 9-25 at the Studio Theater, located at the Center For The Performing Arts in Carmel. Click here to reserve your seats, and watch our full conversation with director Karen Sheridan in the link above.