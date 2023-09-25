NUTCRACKER Christmas ballet hosting open auditions for Indy children

INDIANAPOLIS — Does your kid have a knack for musical theater and stage performance? They may have a chance to be a part of one of Indy's most famous Christmas traditions.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet is hosting open auditions for children wanting to participate in the December 5 performance at the Murat Theatre.

Auditions will be hosted at Premier Academy of Dance at 8405 E US Hwy 36 in Avon starting at 10 a.m on October 1.

In partnership with Premier Academy of Dance, children ages 6-17 participate for the opportunity to be a part of the production. Following the audition, audition director and company soloist Maria will be conducting an initial rehearsal with the selected dancers.

Auditions will be hosted at Premier Academy of Dance at 8405 E US Hwy 36 in Avon starting at 10 a.m.

Email Jackson Giammattei at jackson.giammattei@829llc.comfor additional information.

