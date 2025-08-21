Nutrition Secure Indy launches to support families and neighborhoods on the west side

WEST SIDE — Indianapolis families struggling with food insecurity will soon have new support through a year-long initiative designed to improve access to nutritious food and measure the difference it can make.

Nutrition Secure Indy, launching next month, is a pilot program that will provide 250 local families with weekly boxes of fresh produce and protein, alongside a range of resources aimed at addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

That includes cooking and nutrition classes, gardening programs, financial planning workshops and help enrolling in SNAP and WIC.

Led by Elanco Animal Health in partnership with Purdue University, IU Health, Elevance Health, Gleaners Food Bank, Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center, Edison School of the Arts, and other local organizations, the program is focused on creating lasting impact for families on Indianapolis’ west side.

“It’s a neighborhood and community in need, as 84% of the kids at Edison are on free or reduced lunch programs,” said Leah Thomas with Elanco. “We believe giving 250 families access to supplemental groceries for a year can change lives.”

The Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center, one of the hubs for the initiative, is already seeing overwhelming demand.

“Our refrigerator is empty, cabinets are empty,” said Denise Bailey, a local resident who visits the center. “They give nutritious stuff out."

Bailey, who lost access to food stamps, said programs like this one make a real difference.

“When you’re used to having them and eating right and then you get cut off and go a month without it, it hurts,” she said. “I just thank God every day.”

The program will also build long-term support systems through community engagement and education. Organizers hope to see outcomes not just in better physical health, but also in school performance and family stability.

“It will run for a year, and you will see us here every Thursday for 52 weeks,” Thomas said. “We hope this support helps everyone in the long run.”

Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in Indianapolis. Nearly 200,000 residents live in food deserts, which are areas with little or no access to grocery stores.

Nearly one in four children in Marion County is considered food insecure.

Community leaders hope Nutrition Secure Indy not only bridges the gap for these families but also becomes a model that can be scaled to other neighborhoods across the state.