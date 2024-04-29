NWS: 1 confirmed death from Winchester tornado

WINCHESTER — The National Weather Service confirmed that one person died from injuries sustained from a tornado that swept through Winchester in March.

The person has not yet been identified.

According to NWS, the tornado rated an EF-3 and reaching speeds of 165 mph, injured 37 people.

WATCH | Winchester residents share stories of survival

The tornado traveled through Delaware and Randolph Counties.

Up to 110 homes were damaged and 22 were completely destroyed, including a Taco Bell and a local church.