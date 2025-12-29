NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Greene County on Sunday

GREENE COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado moved through Linton, Greene County on Sunday, with estimated winds of 100 mph causing damage in the downtown area.

A NWS survey crew found damage consistent with the tornado that struck the Greene County city, according to meteorologist Christopher Stumpf. The strongest damage was noted in the immediate downtown area near Main Street.

Video and photos from Vigo County Scanner on Facebook showed damage to a building in Linton where storms collapsed part of the structure.

Linton storm damage

"Survey crew out in Greene County found damage consistent with an EF-1 Tornado that moved through Linton," Stumpf posted on social media on Monday. "Strongest winds are estimated to be 100 mph."

The National Weather Service is working to complete the full track of the tornado before issuing a public information statement with additional details.

Greene County was under a tornado warning Sunday from 7:36 to 7:45 p.m., while several other counties were under tornado watches during the unusual late-December severe weather event.

Temperatures reached the 60s on Sunday, extremely warm for the end of December in Indiana. The weather pattern shifted dramatically on Monday, with temperatures plummeting to near 20 degrees and winds reaching 40 mph.