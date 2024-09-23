NWS confirms landspout tornado hit Delaware County

YORKTOWN— A landspout tornado ripped through a portion of Delaware county and damaged a building Sunday evening.

"That's the remainder of the roof from the east side of the building on the ground," said Tom Riegle, TK Constructors. "People have been driving by all morning."

TK Constructors was damaged by a EF-0 landspout tornado Sunday night.

The National Weather Service says the landspout was on the ground for less than a minute. It reached peak winds of 60 to 65 miles per hour.

Delaware County Emergency Management says residents saw a funnel cloud north of Yorktown.

"I was mainly thankful no one was here and no one was hurt," said Riegle.

The high winds ripped off the roof and it may be a total loss.

"The other building over there has no damage at all and our neighbors have no damage and it just hit us here in this small area," said Riegle.

We asked our meteorologist Maci Tetrick about what is a landspout.

"It's different than what you would think of when you see a supercell tornado because this one wouldn't originate in the sky," said Tetrick. "With a thunderstorm it would actually originate on the ground."

As for Riegle, he says the community support continues to pour in.

"My pastor sent me a text and it's very comforting to know that people are here for us," said Riegle. "We will get through this."

TK Constructors says people from the area stepped up to help with cleanup.

The company says it plans to stay open as they work through the damage.

