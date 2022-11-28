O' Christmas Tree: We've mapped out where you can get a real tree in the Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS— It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With the holiday season upon us, picking out a Christmas tree is at the top of many people’s to-do lists.

Live Christmas trees are going fast, so farms are recommending that you go pick yours out sooner rather than later. If you’re looking for a live tree this year, there are plenty of great farms to choose from in the Indy area.

Clearview Family Tree Farm

Clearview Family Tree Farm offers a wide variety of trees to choose from. Trees can be cut to take home or be transported live to replant after the holidays. This location will also shake, drill and carry your tree to your car. Wreaths, garland, tree stands, grave blankets and grave saddles are also offered here.

Cruise In Trees

Cruise in Trees offers Canaan Fir and Concolor Fir to choose from this year. This location will be open on the weekends to pick your perfect tree. They are open on weekends. Weekday visits to search for a tree are available by appointment only. Wreaths and grave blankets are also available, as well as a gift shop at this location. Cruise in Trees only accepts cash or check.

Dull's Tree Farm

Dull's Tree Farm offers a variety of trees for you to cut down yourself, as well as precut trees to select. If you want to keep your tree for longer than just this holiday season, live balled trees that can be replanted are also available. This location is also the pick up site for trees donated by Indiana tree growers for Trees for Troops from the Christmas Spirit Foundation. This program works to donate live trees to military families and troops.

Evans Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm

This location offers fresh pre-cut trees, as well as wreaths and garland. When you select your tree, you can also get help prepping it to be ready for your house, with services like drilling for a tree stand, shaking off any dead needles, and assistance with loading and securing your tree to your car. There is also a gift shop to check out while you're there.

Gore's Christmas Trees

Gore's Christmas Trees has a variety of seven different types of pre-cut tress to pick from. Tree heights range between 5-feet and 19-feet. Wreaths and greenery are also offered to purchase.

Hilgert Tree Farm

This location has choose and cut Christmas trees. Scotch Pine and White Pine are the varieties they have for sale this year. Hilgert Tree Farm opened on Thanksgiving weekend, and they will only be open on the first weekend in December for the rest of the season. This location accepts cash or check only.

Jay's Tree Farm

This farm offers Scotch Pine, White Pine, Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir and Fraser Fir trees. You can cut your own tree, or the staff will help you. All the supplies you need to secure your tree for this season will be available, including saws, carts for transportation, and twine to tie your tree to your vehicle.

Lost Forty Tree Farm

Lost Forty Tree Farm offers a wide variety of trees for you to cut yourself. Hand saws are available to borrow, and chainsaws are allowed. Wreaths and grave blankets are also available here.

Making Memories Christmas Trees

This location has a 1-acre field with over a hundred trees to choose from this year. Types of trees to pick from include Fraser Fir, Concolor Fir, Scotch Pine, Canaan Fir, and Fraser Fir. Drilling services and tree stands can also be purchased. This location accepts cash or checks only.

Piney Acres Farms

Piney Acres Farms offers trees to cut yourself as well as precut trees. They also offer complimentary hot cocoa and popcorn. This location has a store to check out as well. Santa will also be there to visit with every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Sambol's Tree Farm

This location offers trees to cut yourself as well as precut trees. They also have fresh handmade wreaths and garlands to purchase. Sambol's Tree Farm is a contributor to Trees for Troops as well.

Spencer Farm

This location offers a variety of trees to choose from. Spencer Farm offers full service, so all you have to do is choose which tree you want to take home with you. Wreaths and garland are also available.

Whitetail Tree Farm

Whitetail Tree Farm offers trees for you to cut down yourself. Hand saws are available, or the staff can assist and cut down the tree of your choice for you. Trees will be shaken to remove loose pine needles, and then wrapped for easy transportation. Twine is provided to secure your tree to your vehicle. This location also plants three seedlings for every tree they cut down.