ODESZA announces tour, stop at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — The Grammy-nominated Duo ODESZA has announced their 2023 tour, which includes a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The EDM group will perform along with special guests Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA and QRTR & Plan on September 3.

ODESZA'S live performances are said to provide a mix of musicianship and stunning visuals that create an immersive environment for fans. Billboard has called them a band that "is meant to be seen, and heard, live."

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Odesza performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The band also aims to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour through their partnership with the nonprofit REVERB. Live Nation says fan will have the chance to join their efforts by visiting ODESZA's Action Village at the show.

General ticket sales will begin on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at this link.