Officials investigating after downtown North Salem building collapsed

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Officials are investigating after a building collapsed in downtown North Salem Thursday evening.

North Salem Fire Department Chief Kevin Basham says the department received numerous calls regarding a partial building collapse at the intersection of Pearl and Main Street.

According to Basham, there were people inside the business next door and homeowners in the apartment upstairs when the building collapsed.

Those inside were able to evacuate quickly. There were no reported injuries from the collapse.

Officials are asking the public to stay out of the area for the time being.

Demolition work will begin on the building once engineers assess the damage.