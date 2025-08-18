Officials respond to downtown demonstration

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials are responding to a demonstration that happened on Saturday.

A video of the demonstration shared with WRTV shows demonstrators marching around Monument Circle carrying flags with swastikas. The video has since gone viral.

Police say they had no prior knowledge of the event.

On Sunday, IMPD Chief Christopher Bailey released a statement on X, saying the department immediately diverted resources to monitor the situation.

In the statement, Chief Bailey said officers worked to prioritize community safety while upholding First Amendment rights.

He added that protecting these rights is not an endorsement of those beliefs and that "Hate has no home in our community."

Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder also released a statement on Sunday, echoing Chief Bailey's sentiments, and "standing united."

ALERT: FOP Statement on Hate March in Downtown Indy



Our Downtown was infiltrated by a hate group espousing rhetoric and symbols that threatened the peace and tranquility of our capital city.



To our residents, business owners, + visitors we want to make clear: Never Again is Now pic.twitter.com/mbAkY44lRZ — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) August 18, 2025

Officers encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.