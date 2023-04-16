Officials search for two missing IU students at Monroe Lake

MONROE COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are resuming the search this morning for two missing Indiana University students in the water at Lake Monroe.

Siddhant Shah, 19, and Arya Vaidya, 20, were boating with friends on Monroe Lake on Saturday afternoon when the group anchored to swim, according to DNR.

Both men went underwater and did no resurface causing the friends to try and rescue them, but the friends were unsuccessful.

Rescue units using side scan sonar and scuba divers responded to the scene to search the area, but operations were suspended for the night due to darkness.

The conservation officers are continuing the search this morning.

According to DNR, Indiana University transported the rest of the group back to campus and is roving counseling services.

This is a developing story.