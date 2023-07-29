Officials searching for missing person along Wolf Creek in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Officials are searching for a missing person that was one of two people swept away by floodwaters along Wolf Creek on Friday.

At noon, first responders received a report that two people were missing and their cabin near the creek had been washed away.

Aound 1:30 p.m., one person was found downstream of where the cabin was located. Officials said the person was pronounced dead on scene.

The search continued into the evening but was later suspended due to dangerous conditions.

Indiana Conversations Officers and multiple other agencies are continuing the search for the second person today.

Officials said the names of all involved are being withheld until the family is notified.