Officials seek identification of body found in Lake Michigan with unique ring

BEVERLY SHORES, IN — Indiana Conservation Officers need help identifying a person who was found in Lake Michigan on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 8 a.m. and found the remains of an unidentified individual, approximately two miles offshore from Central Beach.

Authorities said the condition of the body suggests that the person may have been missing for an extended period.

The deceased was found wearing red and black plaid pajama pants and black socks, and there was a unique ring on the right index finger.

The recovery operation was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit. The investigation is ongoing, with involvement from both the Indiana Conservation Officers and the Porter County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public to identify the individual. Anyone who may have information related to this case is encouraged to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

