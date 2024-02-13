Watch Now
Officials seek public's assistance in locating missing 13-year-old boy

Posted at 5:31 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 17:31:20-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Chrishawn Henderson has been missing since Feb. 2 from Indianapolis.

He is described as 4'9", 86 lbs., and has green eyes with brown hair. He is believed to be in the Indianapolis, Indiana area.

If you have any information about Chrishawn or his disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (Indiana) at 1-317-327-3811,

