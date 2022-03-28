Watch
Old home movies digitized by local photographer; she wants to get the movies back to family in them

Leah Tribbett
A screenshot from old home movies photographer Leah Tribbett was able to digitize. She's hoping to connect with some of the people in the footage.
Kids in the back of a truck from an old home video
Posted at 7:17 PM, Mar 28, 2022
BLOOMINGTON - Leah Tribbett, a photographer based in Indianapolis, was recently at an antique store in Bloomington. Tribbett discovered a bag of 8mm film while at the shop. She decided to buy it.

Tribbett was able to digitize the film and has since shared it on social media. The 46 second clip is a variety of scenes from family gatherings. Tribbett says there's a lot more and she's hoping to connect with some of the people in the video to give them the files.

The response to her post has been overwhelming. It has been shared nearly 1,000 times as of this story being published. Tribbett tells WRTV, she believes the footage was shot in the area, but can't pinpoint any exact landmarks. She's hopeful the power of social media will help her connect with some of the people in the home movies.

