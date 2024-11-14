Old Marion County Jail now fenced off in preparation for demolition

INDIANAPOLIS — The former Marion County Jail in downtown Indianapolis is now completely empty. Crews are now working hard to prepare the building for its final days.

The city surrounded the jail with a concrete barrier this week and skid loaders removed decades of debris from the inside. This is pre-demolition work and the city is not ready yet to schedule the jail's actual demolition date.

Inmates and most operations moved to the Community Justice Campus in 2022. The last remaining agency at the jail complex, the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, moved out last month.

The jail sits in a prime location between Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Julia Carson Transit Center, and the City-County Building. Matt Mamula, who owns nearby coffee house Chronic Coffee, hopes the city finds a plan for the site.

"It's just wasting space right now and is a little bit of an eyesore," Mamula said. "It's just such a big plot of land right across the street from Gainbridge, right in the heart of downtown. I'm sure they're going to come up with something to make it great."

The city has not asked for proposals from developers and will not do so until demolition is underway.

"If I could think of something that could benefit us the most, it would probably just be living, just another nice apartment complex," Mamula said.

The sidewalks on the old jail complex are now closed. The pre-demoliton will also narrow traffic on Maryland and Alabama streets.