Oliver Winery introduces new Key Lime Pie wine ahead of holiday weekend

BLOOMINGTON — Oliver Winery in Bloomington has introduced their newest wine for the summer.

Key Lime Pie will join the Oliver Winery list of their bakery series — a collection of dessert-inspired wines.

According to the winery, the Key Lime Pie wine is "a refreshing and crisp white wine with the perfect balance of tart lime and creamy vanilla flavors. It is made with 100% real lime juice and natural flavors, making it the perfect pairing for a warm summer evening or a light dessert."

"We like to say pour yourself a slice, no fork necessary,” said Ray Faust, Oliver Winery chief commercial officer. “It’s the perfect dessert substitute or goes great alongside your favorite indulgence.”

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to bring delicious and unique wines to our customers," said Rob Warren, Director of Winemaking at Oliver Winery. "Our Key Lime Pie wine is a perfect example of our commitment to creating exceptional wines that are both delicious and approachable."

Key Lime Pie wine will cost $12 a bottle and will soon be available in stores and online at the Oliver Winery online store.