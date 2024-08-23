On Patrol: Live featuring Beech Grove PD returning for ‘several weeks’

BEECH GROVE — The Beech Grove Police Department announced it would be returning to On Patrol: Live this week.

The show, produced by Half Moon Pictures, will be back starting Friday night at 9 p.m. on Reelz.

The department did not say exactly how many episodes it will be featured on the show, but confirmed Beech Grove officers will make an appearance “for several weeks.”

The show features Beech Grove Police and other police departments responding to police calls in the community in real time.

“We are excited viewers will again get to see the hard work, commitment, and passion our officers bring daily. Thank you again to our community and #OPNation for your support,” the department wrote in a social media post.

