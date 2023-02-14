On Patrol: Live feauturing Beech Grove PD renewed for 2023

BEACH GROVE — REELZ has announced a 90-episode extension of On Patrol: Live with the Beech Grove Police Department.

The show, produced by Half Moon Pictures will extend through January 2024.

The show features Beech Grove Police and other police departments responding to police calls in the community in real time. The show had a successful run in 2022 with nearly 4 million viewers tuned in each week.

“The growth REELZ experienced in 2022 was remarkable by any measure and since the July 22 premiere of On Patrol: Live, our audience has increased every month and we expect that trend to continue into 2023 and beyond,” said REELZ CEO Stan E. Hubbard. “On Patrol: Live viewers come together to create a massive, engaged audience for three amazing hours every Friday and Saturday night.”

The show airs live on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to midnight.