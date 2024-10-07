Watch Now
One dead after car crashes into pond in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — One person is dead after a car crashed into a pond in Lawrence Monday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., Lawrence Fire Department said they were responding to a water rescue in the area of 42nd and German Church Rd.

The department said one victim was pulled from the pond and was being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

In an update, IMPD said the victim was pronounced deceased.

The IMPD fatal crash team will be investigating the incident.

