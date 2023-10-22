One dead after fatal crash on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died early Sunday morning after a fatal crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a personal injury crash in the 6600 block of Allisonville Road just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a Chevy Cruz and a Chrysler 300 that had been involved in a crash.

Medics arrived and the driver of the Chrysler 300, an adult male, was pronounced deceased.

Two adults from the Chevy were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a juvenile from the Chevy was also transported as a precaution.

IMPD crash investigators responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Officer will release the decedent’s name once a proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

No other information is available at this time.