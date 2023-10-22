Watch Now
One dead after fatal crash on northeast side of Indianapolis

Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
<p>File photo of an ambulance.</p>
Posted at 12:48 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 12:48:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died early Sunday morning after a fatal crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to a personal injury crash in the 6600 block of Allisonville Road just after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a Chevy Cruz and a Chrysler 300 that had been involved in a crash.

Medics arrived and the driver of the Chrysler 300, an adult male, was pronounced deceased.

Two adults from the Chevy were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a juvenile from the Chevy was also transported as a precaution.

IMPD crash investigators responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Officer will release the decedent’s name once a proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

