One dead after fatal single vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE CO. — A person died after a single-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County early Saturday morning, according to police.

At 1:47 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of S 700 W, just south of West Point, IN.

Officers arrived and found a single vehicle off the east side of the road.

According to the Tippecanoe County crash investigation team, a black 2014 Nissan Maxima was traveling north on county road 700 W and as it approached a left hand curve, the vehicle drove off the side of the road.

The vehicle traveled through a ditch before overturning and coming to rest on its side.

According to police, the driver was unrestrained, was partially ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Police believe speed to be a factor in the crash and toxicology screenings will be pending an autopsy.

The victim was not yet identified.

