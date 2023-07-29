Watch Now
One dead after Friday crash near Shelbyville

Posted at 9:01 AM, Jul 29, 2023
SHELBYVILLE — One person died after a three-vehicle crash on S.R 9 near Shelbyville on Friday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, State Road 9 was closed early Friday afternoon as a result of a crash involving a 'work-type' truck and two larger trucks.

Law enforcement confirmed there was one fatality and no other serious injuries reported as a result of the crash.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation. The identification of the deceased will be released later according to police.

