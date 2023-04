INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person died in a fatal shooting located at a smoke shop on the south side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

According to IMPD, officers were called to 3433 Madison Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is the address of the smoke shop 20 Past 4 & More.

When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

