MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one person and injured five others on Thursday.

The deadly crash happened at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 1900N and 200W.

Investigators say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and five others were injured. Three of the injured were airlifted from the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is still working to identify those involved in the crash and learn more about what unfolded.