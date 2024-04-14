One dead following crash at northeast side intersection

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a personal injury crash at the intersection of E. 56th Street and N. Arlington Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a crash involving two vehicles.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounce dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time, crash investigators are responding to the scene for an investigation.