1 dead following northeast side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died in a car crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The incident occurred at the intersection of Mollenkopf Road and Fall Creek Road around 11:30 Monday night.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the driver unconscious. Despite their best efforts, the individual was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their identity has not been released by the Marion County Coroner.

The crash also caused a temporary power outage in the surrounding area.

As of now, investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.