INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD crash investigators are investigating after one person died in a fatal single-vehicle accident on the near north side of Indy on Monday night.

Just after 9 pm, officers responded to Hillside Avenue and Tipton Street on a report of a crash involving one vehicle.

Police said medics arrived to the scene to treat the victim, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is currently active.

WRTV is working to learn more information.