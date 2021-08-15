One dead, two injured after Saturday east side shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers are investigating after three people were shot, one fatally, Saturday night.

Officers found two people shot at the intersection of East 28th Street and Wheeler Street. Police say one of the victims has died and the other was reported to be awake and breathing.

A few minutes later, another person was found shot less than a half mile away in the 2700 block of North Parker Avenue. Police say the victim was reported to be awake and breathing, and it is unknown at this time if the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

