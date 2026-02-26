One dead, two injured including juvenile after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — One person is dead and two others, including a juvenile, were injured following a head-on crash in the southern part of Shelby County Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. on County Road 600 South, west of State Road 9.

According to authorities, a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on CR 600 South when it appeared to drop off the edge of the north side of the road while meeting an eastbound 2023 Kenworth tanker truck. The driver of the Pacifica appeared to overcorrect, coming back onto the road and into the path of the Kenworth, resulting in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Pacifica was pronounced deceased at the scene. A juvenile passenger was transported to an Indianapolis hospital. The driver of the Kenworth, Kevin Lain, 28, was transported to Major Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All those involved are from Shelbyville.

The Shelby County Coroner's Office will release the name of the deceased once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

The investigation is ongoing.