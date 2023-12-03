One dies after single-vehicle crash on toll road near Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY — A man died after crashing into a wooded area on a toll road near Elkhart early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Just before 6 a.m. deputies with the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office were called to the CR 10 overpass.

When they arrived, they found a dark blue 2021 Dodge Ram in the trees. Police believe the car came from the toll road.

Indiana State Police was called to the scene for an investigation and preliminarly believe the Dodge was traveling westbound on the toll road when it veered off the north side of the road. The vehicle then crashed into a gaurdrail, rolled and came to rest in the wooded area.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Middleburry, IN was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash and the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

The deceased was not named.

