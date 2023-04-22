One dies in fatal Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Officials were dispatched to the 6600 block of East County Road 400S in Franklin, Indiana at approximately 4:44 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, there were three people in the vehicle, including the driver.

One of the occupants was transported to the hospital via Lifeline and another was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

One of the occupants died at the scene, police said. Their identity has not yet been released.

Police said County Road 400S between US31 and County Road 600 E will be closed due to the investigation.