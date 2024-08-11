One killed in fatal residence fire on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a residence fire on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they were dispatched to a residence in the 4500 block of East 19th street for a fire around 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single story structure with fire showing from the front.

By 4:15 a.m., firefighters began attacking the fire, it was put out by 4:22 a.m.

IFD said a 66-year-old woman was found inside the home, and she did not survive the blaze.

A sleeping family of four was able to evacuate, as well as a dog.

The fire department credits the successful evacuation of the family of four to passer-bys who called 911. The man and woman were walking past the home when they saw the fire in the window. They then called authorities and began pounding on doors and windows to alert anyone inside.

The woman was slightly injured after the window broke and cut her hand.

The 66-year-old woman has not yet been identified.

IFD said this was the 4th fire fatality in the district this year.

