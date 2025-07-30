One killed in plane crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Greenwood authorities have confirmed that one person lost their life in a plane crash that occurred Wednesday.

According to the Greenwood Fire Department, around 10:47 a.m., crews responded to a report of an aircraft accident at Main Street and South Park Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated that a small plane crashed behind the Circle K gas station at 1183 E. Main St. in Greenwood.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small aircraft that had gone down directly behind the gas station. The pilot, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no information about the plane’s origin, destination or the cause of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, are en route and will handle the investigation.