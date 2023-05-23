One person dies in fatal two-vehicle crash on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the southeast side.

The crash happened at 7300 Southeastern Avenue.

Police said preliminary information suggests the crash was a head-on collision.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital said police.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are currently on the scene investigating.

